Nasdaq Nordic has decided to change the market access fee for year 2020 and onwards in accordance with the attached file. The Exchange will charge one market access fee per group of companies. Additional information regarding the market access fee is outlined in the Exchange Rules and Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets, in Appendix 3 Fee List. https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/rules-regulations-derivatives-rules For further information of this Exchange Notice, please contact your Nasdaq representative, or Alessandro Romani, Head of Equity Derivatives Products. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=748594