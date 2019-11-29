Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 29.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M5MA ISIN: GG00B28C2R28 Ticker-Symbol: PEYA 
Frankfurt
29.11.19
12:58 Uhr
9,840 Euro
-0,080
-0,81 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,250
10,450
16:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING
PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING LTD9,840-0,81 %