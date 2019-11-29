Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2019) - Green Rise Capital Corporation (TSXV: GRCC.P) ("Green Rise" or the "Company") announces that the Company's board of directors has appointed RSM Canada LLP ("Successor Auditor") as the Company's auditor effective November 25th, 2019, until the next Annual General Meeting. At the request of the Company, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("Former Auditor") resigned effective November 25th, 2019 and there were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for any period and ending at the date of the resignation. There are also no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102")) between the Company and the Former Auditor. In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Successor Auditor and the Former Auditor, have been reviewed by the board of directors of the Company and filed on SEDAR.

Green Rise is a grower of fresh produce with a producing, 51-acre greenhouse on its 81-acre farm located in Leamington, Ontario. Poised to be the "best-in-class" contract grower of fresh produce, the Company takes pride in providing high-quality, consistent and reliable product to meet the growing consumer demand for locally grown fresh produce. By leveraging innovative growing solutions and embracing technology, Green Rise seeks to optimize its operations to generate improved product quality and shelf life, expand profit margins, and provide investors with meaningful and growing returns.

