UG Europe AG based in Zug, Switzerland, has been admitted as a cash member of Nasdaq Stockholm from the 4th of December, 2019. From this date, UG Europe AG is admitted to trading in INET in CCP cleared securities. Member: UG Europe AG INET ID: UGAG Admitted: 4th of December, 2019 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning Kruse or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 734 49 7381 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=748628