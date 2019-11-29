Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 29.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 914993 ISIN: LU0088087324 Ticker-Symbol: SES 
Tradegate
29.11.19
16:23 Uhr
12,000 Euro
+0,045
+0,38 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
SES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,945
11,965
16:41
11,950
11,960
16:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SES
SES SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SES SA12,000+0,38 %