Freitag, 29.11.2019

Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: A2PHLG ISIN: CA83085J1021 Ticker-Symbol: QSGB 
Frankfurt
29.11.19
08:00 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
SKY GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
SKY GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
0,002
0,009
16:22
ACCESSWIRE
29.11.2019 | 16:08
82 Leser
Sky Gold Corp.: Sky Gold Announces Approval of Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2019 / SKY GOLD CORP. ("Sky" or the "Company") (TSXV:SKYG) announces that, further to its news release dated November 8, 2019, effective Tuesday December 3rd, 2019 at market open, the Company will consolidate its common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation common shares.

The Company will have a total of approximately 11,796,730 post-consolidation common shares issued and outstanding.

The consolidation was approved by the directors of the Company and has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Sky Gold is focused on its Evening Star Property, located 16 kilometers southeast of Hawthorne, Nevada and will also actively be seeking other mining exploration opportunities for the benefit of its shareholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mike England"
Mike England, CEO, PRESIDENT & DIRECTOR

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995
Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sky Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/568502/Sky-Gold-Announces-Approval-of-Consolidation

© 2019 ACCESSWIRE