Sky Gold Corp.: Sky Gold Announces Approval of Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2019 / SKY GOLD CORP. ("Sky" or the "Company") (TSXV:SKYG) announces that, further to its news release dated November 8, 2019, effective Tuesday December 3rd, 2019 at market open, the Company will consolidate its common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation common shares.

The Company will have a total of approximately 11,796,730 post-consolidation common shares issued and outstanding.

The consolidation was approved by the directors of the Company and has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Sky Gold is focused on its Evening Star Property, located 16 kilometers southeast of Hawthorne, Nevada and will also actively be seeking other mining exploration opportunities for the benefit of its shareholders.

