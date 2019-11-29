A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article on healthcare industry trends 2019.

The US healthcare industry is increasingly moving from volume-based to a value-based model wherein the key focus will be on enhancing patient health and safety. A value-based model in the healthcare industry would mean lesser revenues for the providers. However, our healthcare industry analysis reveals that treating patients like members of the healthcare system will eventually increase the brand loyalty, help improve goodwill and brand reputation, and thereby enhance the overall health of the nation. Today, the healthcare industry is at a tipping point, due to which leading market players are now partnering with best-in-class healthcare industry analysis providers such as ours. We provide comprehensive healthcare industry analysis and explore new avenues and markets for growth.

US healthcare industry trends 2019

Precision medicine

When it comes to the treatment of complex, healthcare companies are gradually shifting their focus from patient engagement to patient centricity. A patient-centric approach is concerned with creating a fundamentally new value proposition for individual patients. This will prove to be highly beneficial in enhancing the therapeutic success rates, treatment adherence, and patient compliance.

Digital health tech

In 2019, digital health tech is expected to go beyond the traditional system and play a pivotal role in empowering patients to manage their own health. Experts at Infiniti Research estimate that the digital health tech catering will grow over 25% in 2019.

Machine learning and artificial intelligence

The prominence of advanced technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence are growing in the healthcare industry. The deals and equity funding for these technologies in the healthcare sector have skyrocketed to a historic high last year. There are several promising new healthcare AI projects currently being launched and there will undoubtedly be many more throughout 2019.

Healthcare cybersecurity

Healthcare organizations still lag far behind the cybersecurity standards that have been set in other industries including finance and retail industries. Although several organizations have a committed healthcare IT department, cyber criminals are also demonstrating more sophisticated approaches that the industry will surely struggle to keep up with.

