Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 29.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.11.2019 | 16:28
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Subscription Share Suspension

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Subscription Share Suspension

PR Newswire

London, November 29

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

Subscription Share Suspension

29 November 2019

Further to the announcement on 27 November 2019, Fidelity Asian Values PLC (the "Company") confirms that it has received approval from the FCA to suspend the listing of the Company's subscription shares ("Subscription Shares") at 7:30 a.m. on 2 December 2019 following the passing of the Final Annual Exercise Date. The listing of the Subscription Shares is expected to be cancelled in due course.

Capitalised terms shall have the meanings set out in the Prospectus unless otherwise defined

Enquiries:

FIL Investments International

Natalia De Sousa +44 (0)1737 837846

© 2019 PR Newswire