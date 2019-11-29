Anzeige
Freitag, 29.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

WKN: A2JMMA ISIN: AU0000004772 Ticker-Symbol: 3FN 
Frankfurt
29.11.19
08:00 Uhr
0,810 Euro
+0,035
+4,52 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
