Freitag, 29.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Outotec Oyj and Metso Corporation receive clearance from the United States Department of Justice for the combination of Outotec and Metso Minerals

OUTOTEC OYJ INSIDE INFORMATION NOVEMBER 29, 2019 at 5:30 PM

Outotec Oyj and Metso Corporation receive clearance from the United States Department of Justice for the combination of Outotec and Metso Minerals

Outotec Oyj ("Outotec") and Metso Corporation ("Metso") have on November 29, 2019, received clearance from the United States Department of Justice relating to the combination of Outotec and Metso's Minerals business through a partial demerger of Metso (the "Combination").

The waiting period under the U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, applicable to the proposed Combination, was terminated on Friday, November 29, 2019. This termination satisfies the condition to the completion of the Combination in respect of required United States competition clearances.

The completion of the Combination, which is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2020, remains subject to the statutory creditor hearing process and receipt of all required regulatory and other approvals, including other remaining competition clearances.

For further information, please contact:

OUTOTEC

Nina Kiviranta, General Counsel
tel. +358 20 529 2017

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
www.outotec.com

