Freitag, 29.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907441 ISIN: LV0000100501  Ticker-Symbol: UU4 
Frankfurt
29.11.19
08:05 Uhr
6,680 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,180
7,740
17:56
Firmen im Artikel
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APRANGA APB1,970+0,51 %
ARCO VARA AS1,0700,00 %
EKSPRESS GRUPP0,765-1,29 %
GRINDEKS AS12,600-3,82 %
HARJU ELEKTER AS4,300+2,38 %
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB0,3400,00 %
LATVIJAS GAZE AS9,450-0,53 %
LHV GROUP AS11,600+0,43 %
MERKO EHITUS AS8,940-0,22 %
OLAINFARM AS6,6800,00 %
PRO KAPITAL GRUPP AS1,240+0,81 %
SAF TEHNIKA AS3,680+1,10 %
SIAULIU BANKAS AB0,476-0,21 %
SILVANO FASHION GROUP AS2,0700,00 %
TALLINK GRUPP AS0,950-0,21 %
TALLINNA KAUBAMAJA GRUPP AS8,540-0,23 %
TALLINNA VESI AS11,1000,00 %
TELIA LIETUVA AB1,250+1,63 %