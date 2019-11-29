As part of the OneClearstream initiative, the following Baltic ISINs, tradable on Boerse Frankfurt (MIC: XFRA), will change their custody value from NCSC (AKV) to NCSC-T (AKT) as of 2 December 2019. Accordingly, the settlement location will change from Clearstream Banking Frankfurt International (CBFi) to Clearstream Banking Frankurt (CBF) via T2S.Please note, for trades executed on Boerse Frankfurt (MIC: XFRA) in one of the ISINs listed below the respective trade confirmation will report the custody type AKV (NCSC). The custody value AKT (NCSC-T) will be reported as of 9 March 2020 following the migration of Boerse Frankfurt (MIC: XFRA) to the T7 trading architecture. The post trade reporting will already include the custody value information for NCSC-T as of 2 December 2019.Im Rahmen der OneClearstream Initiative werden die folgenden an der Boerse Frankfurt (MIC: XFRA) handelbaren baltische ISINs ihre Verwahrmoeglichkeit zum 2. Dezember 2019 von NCSC (AKV) auf NCSC-T (AKT) aendern. Demzufolge aendert sich der Erfuellungsort von Clearstream Banking Frankfurt International (CBFi) zu Clearstream Banking Frankurt (CBF) ueber T2S.Bitte beachten Sie, dass bei Geschaeften, die an der Boerse Frankfurt (MIC: XFRA) in einer der unten aufgefuehrten ISINs durchgefuehrt werden, die Verwahrart AKV (NCSC) in der jeweiligen Trade Confirmation angezeigt wird. Die Verwahrmoeglichkeit AKT (NCSC-T) wird ab dem 9. Maerz 2020 infolge der Boerse Frankfurt (MIC: XFRA) Migration auf die T7-Handelsarchitektur angezeigt. Die Post-Trade Reports enthalten bereits ab dem 2. Dezember 2019 die Informationen zur Verwahrmoeglichkeit fuer NCSC-T.MIC ISIN InstGrp InstType Curr CCP NameXFRA EE0000001105 EQ01 EQU EUR N TALL KAUB GRUP/SHS 0.4XFRA EE3100001751 EQ01 EQU EUR N SILVANO FASHION/SHS 0.2XFRA EE3100004250 EQ01 EQU EUR N HARJU ELEKTER/SHS NPVXFRA EE3100004466 EQ00 EQU EUR N TALLINK GRUPP/SHS NPVXFRA EE3100006040 EQ00 EQU EUR N PRO KAPI GRUP/SHS 0.2XFRA EE3100016965 EQ00 EQU EUR N EKSPRES GRUPP/SHS 0.6XFRA EE3100026436 EQ00 EQU EUR N TALLINN VESI/SHS 0.6XFRA EE3100034653 EQ00 EQU EUR N ARCO VARA/SHS 0.7XFRA EE3100073644 EQ01 EQU EUR N LHV GROUP/SHS 1XFRA EE3100098328 EQ00 EQU EUR N MERKO EHITUS/SHS NPVXFRA LT0000102253 EQ01 EQU EUR N SIAULIU BANKAS/SHS 0.29XFRA LT0000102337 EQ01 EQU EUR N APRANGA/SHS 0.29XFRA LT0000111650 EQ00 EQU EUR N KLAIPED NAFTA/SHS 0.29XFRA LT0000123911 EQ00 EQU EUR N TELIA LIETUVA/SHS 0.29XFRA LV0000100501 EQ00 EQU EUR N OLAINFARM/SHS 1.4XFRA LV0000100659 EQ00 EQU EUR N GRINDEKS/SHS 1.4XFRA LV0000100899 EQ00 EQU EUR N LATVIJA GAZE/SHS 1.4XFRA LV0000101129 EQ00 EQU EUR N SAF TEHNIKA/SHS 1.4XFRA LV0000570166 BD02 BON EUR N LATVIJA REPUBLI/BD 20231102XFRA LV0000801363 BD01 BON EUR N MOGO/BD 20210331Further information regarding OneClearstream can be found on clearstream.com.Weitere Informationen bezueglich OneClearstream finden Sie auf clearstream.com.