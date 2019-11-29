Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-11-29 16:45 CET -- On November 29, 2019, the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to issue a warning to AS Ekspress Grupp for violation of Nasdaq Tallinn rules and regulations chapter Requirements for Issuers (hereinafter RI) clauses 1.2.1, 7.6, and 2.4.1. According to RI clause 1.2.1 the Issuer is obliged to secure disclosure of information stated in RI in such a form and within such time limits as specified in RI. According to RI clause 7.6. An Issuer is obliged to disclose information about the intended issue of debt securities. The disclosed information shall contain at least the following details: the number, nominal value, maturity and interest rate of the debt securities to be issued; any guarantee or security given in respect of performing the obligations arising from the Issuer's debt securities; the subscription conditions and issue price of the debt securities. According to RI clause 2.4.1 information is deemed disclosed when it is made public as a notice through the Exchange Information System. On October 7, 2019 AS Ekspress Grupp published information regarding private placement of notes, but didn't disclose the information about the intended issue of notes beforehand. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.