Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-11-29 16:45 CET -- On November 29, 2019, the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided 1. to issue a warning to AS Silvano Fashion Group for violation of Nasdaq Tallinn rules and regulations chapter Requirements for Issuers (hereinafter RI) clauses 1.2.1, 3.2.2, 5.2.1.1, 5.2.1.2, and 2.4.1. 2.to draws Issuer's attention to the need to follow the rules correctly, including the need to explain more thoroughly the circumstances influencing the financial results. Background: According to RI clause 1.2.1 the Issuer is obliged to secure disclosure of information stated in RI in such a form and within such time limits as specified in RI. According to 3.2.2 If a new person is elected or appointed to the management board or supervisory board of an Issuer, the Issuer is required to disclose a short description of the previous three years' professional experience and occupations in managements of the companies of the person as well as information about the number of the Issuer's shares with voting rights held by the person. Accroding to RI clause 5.2.1.1 the comments on the economic results made public as a exchange news by an Issuer shall contain information needed for a complete and objective assessment of the operations and financial results for the accounting period, including information on extraordinary income and/or expenses; According to RI clause 5.2.1.2 the comments on the economic results made public as a exchange news by an Issuer shall contain a description of any significant circumstances that have influenced the operations or financial results of the Issuer during the accounting period. According to RI clause 2.4.1 information is deemed disclosed when it is made public as a notice through the Exchange Information System According to the decision of AGM made on May 3, 2019 Triin Nellis was elected as a new member of the Council of AS Silvano Fashion Group, the disclosure of the background information about the new Council member was delayed. That information was made public on May 10, 2019. AS Silvano Fashion Group submitted its first quarter interim report on May 26, 2019, without specifying changes in results with sufficient detail. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.