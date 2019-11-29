BH Global Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - October 2019

BH Global Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 48555)



Monthly Shareholder Report - October 2019



Attached is a link to the October 2019 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Global Limited.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1037508/BHG___Newsletter___October_2019___ADV011097.pdf

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Harry Rouillard +44 (0) 1481 74 5315