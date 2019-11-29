DGAP-Media / 2019-11-29 / 17:06 *Kat Florence - a moment with the celebrity designer working with the World's Largest Gemstones. * With a Master's degree in Education and Science, Ms. Florence intrigued with a new way of teaching developed in Italy called the Reggio Emilia Approach, an innovative and artistic educational philosophy, which creates dynamic environments for children to explore, Kat took a position working side by side with one of the founding members in the bustling city of Bangkok. Ms. Florence continued for 10 years to educate teachers and guide children through this dynamic approach to learning. While in Bangkok, Kat started designing jewelry and working with precious metals like platinum and gold. Although growing up in the wild landscape of Canada and with her degree in Science, she recognized the innate desire to take care and frame the rarest gemstones in the world. She started to search for Mother Nature's Art, the rarest natural precious gemstones. After multiple attempts trying to break into the gemstone world, Kat Florence learned about an opportunity to work with the renowned Gem Hunter Don Kogen during the famous Game of Stones show for Discovery Channel. Don Kogen's introduction to the world's rarest gemstones teamed up with Kat's natural talent and the brand Kat Florence was born. Kat Florence Masterpieces, distributed in 5 continents, are collected by the world's greatest jewelry connoisseurs. While constantly breaking records at auctions, Kat Florence jewelry is regularly seen on red carpets, as well as at the most luxurious events. Kat Florence's approach to crafting and designing Jewelry is based on her philosophy to treasure the gifts from Mother Nature. Her motivation lies in creating a new level of luxury where the stone narrates the design at the highest level of craftmanship. As rare jewels are always passed down to the next generation, each piece will always represent a moment in time, a moment to be treasured. A natural philanthropist, Kat Florence has donated to charities all over the world while also giving back to the countries where her gemstones come from. Nepal, which was hit hard by a massive earthquake propelled Kat Florence to take action and personally get involved. She decided to build a school in the devastated area of Nepal that today educates 600 children a year. Kat Florence even with all her development and her hundreds of thousands of followers regardless of recognition, still today chooses to directly speak with each client and personally answers all her social media correspondence. *Contact:* Rosalita Life for Kat Florence Rosalita Griesbach Email: media@katflorence.com End of Media Release Additional features: Picture: http://newsfeed2.eqs.com/rosalita/925035.html [1] Subtitle: Celebrity designer Kat Florence works with world's rarest and largest gemstones Issuer: Rosalita Life Key word(s): Life style 2019-11-29 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 925035 2019-11-29 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3420bd55afb7a21fec17e03823cd17c5&application_id=925035&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

