DGAP-Ad-hoc: GN Store Nord A/S / Key word(s): Issue of Debt GN Store Nord A/S: GN Store Nord successfully places its first EUR 220 million Eurobond issue 29-Nov-2019 / 17:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES* *OR ITS TERRITORIES OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY LAW* GN Store Nord A/S ("GN") has today successfully placed its first Eurobond issue in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 220 million senior unsecured notes due 2023 (the "Notes") under its newly established EMTN Programme. The Notes will be issued on December 6, 2019 at a price of 99.683% and with a fixed coupon of 0.750% per annum and will be listed on Euronext Dublin. The net proceeds from the transaction will be applied by GN for its general corporate purposes, including refinancing of other indebtedness, while respecting the group's unchanged long term capital structure policy. Nordea and BNP Paribas are acting as Joint Lead Managers of the offering. *Investors and analysts* Morten P. Toft Vice President - Investor Relations & Treasury Tel: +45 45 75 46 07 or Rune Sandager Senior Manager - Investor Relations Tel: +45 45 75 92 57 *Press and the media * Steen Frentz Laursen Vice President - Group Communication Tel: +45 20 65 34 20 *DISCLAIMER*: This announcement does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for the Notes and the Offering does not constitute a public offering in any jurisdiction. Offer and distribution restrictions apply - see the Base Prospectus. The manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as the Notes are not available to retail investors in the European Economic Area. The Notes will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (within the meaning of Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. This announcement is only directed at persons who (i) are outside the United Kingdom or, if within the United Kingdom, are investment professionals within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "FPO") or are persons to whom this announcement may otherwise be lawfully distributed under the FPO, and (ii) if they are in the European Economic Area, are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation (together, "Relevant Persons"). Any investment activity to which this communication relates will only be available to, and will only be engaged in with, Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act on this announcement or any of its contents. This announcement is an advertisement and not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The Base Prospectus is available, and the Final Terms will (when published) be available, at https://www.gn.com/About/Document-download-center/Bonds-and-warrants-and-EMT N [1]. *About GN Group* The GN Group is a global leader in intelligent audio solutions that let you hear more, do more and be more than you ever thought possible. Our ambitious 150-year journey has taken us from telegraph cables to radio waves and intelligent audio engineering. To celebrate our anniversary, we look to our unique competences within medical, professional and consumer audio solutions to help us continue to transform lives through the power of sound. GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, sound, wireless technology, miniaturization and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra and BlueParrott in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 6,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO). Visit our homepage GN.com, get to know our innovation and leadership [2], and connect with us on LinkedIn [3], Facebook [4] and Twitter [5]. Language: English Company: GN Store Nord A/S Lautrupbjerg 7 2750 Ballerup Denmark

November 29, 2019 11:00 ET (16:00 GMT)