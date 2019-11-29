Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 29.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854734 ISIN: DK0010272632 Ticker-Symbol: GNN 
Berlin
29.11.19
13:03 Uhr
42,880 Euro
+0,820
+1,95 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
GN STORE NORD A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GN STORE NORD A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,470
43,040
18:47
42,670
42,810
18:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GN STORE NORD
GN STORE NORD A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GN STORE NORD A/S42,880+1,95 %