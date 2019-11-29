Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 29.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851995 ISIN: US7134481081 Ticker-Symbol: PEP 
Tradegate
29.11.19
18:13 Uhr
122,80 Euro
-0,68
-0,55 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PEPSICO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PEPSICO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
123,22
123,44
19:01
123,20
123,44
19:01
ACCESSWIRE
29.11.2019 | 18:20
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PepsiCo, Inc. Announces Post Stabilisation Notice

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2019 / PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

PepsiCo, Inc.

Guarantor (if any):

na

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 500,000,000

Description:

0.875% due Oct 2039

Offer price:

99.745

Stabilising Managers:

BofAML, HSBC, Morgan Stanley

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: PepsiCo, Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/568523/PepsiCo-Inc-Announces-Post-Stabilisation-Notice

© 2019 ACCESSWIRE