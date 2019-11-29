AfriAg Global Plc - Disposal of African business and TVR

29 November 2019

AfriAg Global PLC

('AfriAg' or the 'Company')

Disposal of African business and Total Voting Rights

AfriAg Global PLC (London NEX: AFRI) is pleased to announce that further to its General Meeting held on 27 November 2019 at which meeting shareholder approval was granted to proceed with the disposal of its subsidiaries, which operates its African operations (the "Disposal"), it has completed the Disposal. Following completion of the Disposal the Company holds no interest in any subsidiary company save for its investments in Apollon Formularies Limited and Tilray, Inc.

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 31,710,011 ordinary shares of no par value each in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

This figure of 31,710,011 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

For further information on AfriAg Global please visit the www.afriagglobal.com or please contact;

AfriAg Global Plc:

David Lenigas (Executive Chairman) +44 (0)20 7440 0640

Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Guy Miller/ Allie Feuerlein