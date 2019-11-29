SEIF S.p.A: SEIF - End of the First Exercise Period of "Warrant SEIF 2019-2021"

PRESS RELEASE



SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.

End of the First Exercise Period of the "Warrants SEIF 2019 - 2021"



Rome, November 29, 2019 - SEIF S.p.A. ("Company" or "SEIF") media content provider and publisher of several editorial and multimedia products, company whose shares are traded both on AIM Italia, a multilateral trading facility organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and on Euronext Growth Paris, hereby announces that the first of the three periods provided for the exercise of the "Warrants SEIF 2019-2021", ISIN code IT0005364143 ("Warrants") closed on November 29, 2019 ("First Exercise Period"), as provided for in the relevant regulations ("SEIF Warrant Regulations 2019-2021") and that no Warrants have been exercised thus no conversion shares have been assigned.

As a result of the above, the share capital of the Company amounts to Euro 2,500,000, divided into 25,000,000 ordinary shares with no par value.

Therefore, there are still n. 25,000,000 outstanding Warrants that can be exercised in the following two exercise periods (i) between November 16, 2020 and to November 30, 2020 inclusive, and (ii) between November 15, 2021 and November 30, 2021 inclusive, as required by the "Warrant SEIF 2019-2021" Regulation.

For further information, please refer to the SEIF Warrant Regulations 2019-2021, available on the Company's website at www.seif-spa.it, Investor Relations/Warrants section.

***

SOCIETA? EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, Chairman and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and directed by Marco Travaglio, the website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, directed by Peter Gomez, the publishing company Paper First and the TV and multimedia content platform Loft. Recently, SEIF has undertaken a process of diversification to become more and more a media content provider at 360° degrees, starting a strategy of development of its products in digital key and data driven.



