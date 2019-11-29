Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on competitive benchmarking analysis. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped an automotive company to develop a standardized set of processes and metrics to meet the industry standards. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client differentiate their product and service offerings in comparison to their competitors.

Today, technological advancements and R&D have increased the expectations of customers. Like all other sectors, this has equally transformed the automotive sector. With this, companies in the automotive industry are pressurized to invest more into new technologies and constantly innovate their offerings. Also, comparing the product and service offerings with that of their competitors is becoming inevitable for automotive companies. Competitive benchmarking analysis can help businesses to identify areas where they need improvement and differentiate their offerings.

The business challenge: The client is an automotive company in Germany. The company encountered a steady decline in their sales rate and even started losing customers to their competitors. They wanted to identify how well they performed in comparison to their competitors. In addition, they wanted to analyze their competitors' strategies and revamp their business models accordingly. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitive benchmarking analysis.

The solution offered: The insights obtained from Infiniti's competitive benchmarking analysis helped the client to profile the top automotive companies in Germany and analyze their business models. This helped the client to analyze the areas where they performed well or lagged in comparison to their competitors. In addition, the client was able to analyze competitors' marketing initiatives and revamp their marketing model accordingly. Within one year of leveraging our competitive benchmarking analysis, they were able to improve the quality of their product and service offerings and increase sales.

Infiniti's competitive benchmarking solution helped the client to:

Increase productivity while reducing costs

Reach out to the right set of customers through targeted marketing initiatives

Infiniti's competitive benchmarking solution offered predictive insights on:

Identifying business gaps and differentiating product and service offerings

Identifying profitable customer segments

