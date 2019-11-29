Internet Marketing Company: Senior Drivers Can Now Get Cheaper Car Insurance

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that presents several methods that can help senior drivers obtain affordable car insurance.

Insurance companies place senior drivers in the high-risk category. Statistics show that senior drivers are more likely to be involved in car accidents. The decline of hearing, eyesight, and reflexes combined with age-related diseases and medication are the main reasons why senior drivers are more likely to be involved in car crashes.

Senior drivers can obtain better insurance deals if they follow the next tips:

Apply for a low-mileage discount. Senior drivers can easily obtain this discount. Usually, senior drivers are retired and don't have to commute to the workplace. Insurance companies offer low-mileage discounts to those persons that are driving fewer miles than a certain limit. Senior drivers should contact their insurers and check if they are eligible.

Graduate a defensive driving course. These courses will teach senior drivers how to better identify road obstacles and how to avoid them. Also, they will learn how aging and medication can affect driving skills. Seniors that manage to graduate a defensive driving course will be rewarded with a substantial discount by their insurance companies.

Purchase a car that is cheap to insure. Seniors should avoid insuring expensive sports cars, limousines or muscle cars. These types of vehicles are expensive to insure. Senior drivers that want affordable car insurance should try to insure minivans, sedans or SUV's that are slightly used, but have high safety ratings and are equipped with several safety features

Pay for the whole policy in advance. Senior drivers can save 5-10 percent of insurance costs if they choose to pay a single lump of money to the insures. By doing so, they will save money by eliminating monthly interest charges and administration fees,

Get online quotes. Seniors are recommended to use the services provided by brokerage websites. These sites will allow senior drivers to obtain multiple car insurance quotes from different insurers. After comparing enough quotes, seniors can decide if they will stay with their current insurers or it's better to go to another provider that has better car insurance deals.

