Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2019) - Platform Eight Capital Corp. (TSXV: PEC.P) ("Platform Eight" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated September 4, 2019, it has entered into an amalgamation agreement (the "Amalgamation Agreement") effective November 28, 2019, to complete a reverse takeover transaction (the "BTM Transaction") pursuant to which the Corporation will complete a three-cornered amalgamation with Blue Thunder Mining Corporation ("Blue Thunder"). The Transaction will pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") constitute the Corporation's "Qualifying Transaction", as such term is defined in defined by Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies ("Policy 2.4"). The corporation resulting from the BTM Transaction (the "Resulting Issuer") will continue under the name "Blue Thunder Mining Inc." with its common shares listed for trading on the TSXV as a "Tier 2" mining issuer.

The completion of the BTM Transaction is subject to the approval of the TSXV and all other necessary approvals. The Corporation will issue as subsequent press release disclosing further information on Blue Thunder, the BTM transaction and the Resulting Issuer concurrently will the filing of its Filing Statement with the TSXV as required by Policy 2.4.

About Blue Thunder Mining Corporation

Blue Thunder is incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Blue Thunder holds a 100% interest in the Muus, Muus East and Nisk Properties. All of these properties are in the southern part of the James Bay area of the Province of Quebec, about 30 km south of Chapais and 50 km southwest of Chibougamau within the eastern end of the Abitibi Greenstone belt. The Blue Thunder properties consist of a total of 857 claims covering 47,483 hectares.

These properties are prospective for gold and other minerals because a series of prominent ductile and brittle fault sets transect and intersect on the property. These structures are associated with dozens of regional gold showings, gold deposits and historic mines, including the Monster Lake (inferred resource of 1.11 million tonnes grading 12.14 gold grams per tonne1 and Nelligan gold deposits, recently discovered by IAMGOLD Corporation in joint venture with TomaGold Corporation and Vanstar Mining Resources Inc., respectively.

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by John Langton (M.Sc., P.Geo) who is a Qualified Person ("QP") under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Platform Eight Capital Corp.

The Corporation is incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and is a capital pool company listed on the TSXV. The Corporation has no commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. For further information please see the final prospectus of the Corporation dated January 9, 2018, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

John Travaglini

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 861-1100

Cautionary Notes

All information provided in this press release relating to Blue Thunder has been provided by management of Blue Thunder and has not been independently verified by management of the Corporation.

Completion of the BTM Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV acceptance and if applicable pursuant to TSXV requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the BTM Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

1Effective December 31, 2018, reported mineral resources for the Monster Lake Project, on a 100% basis, comprised 1.1 million tonnes of inferred resources grading 12.14 g/t Au for 433,300 ounces, assuming an underground mining scenario (see Iamgold news releases dated March 28, 2018 and February 19, 2019). A supporting NI 43-101 Technical Report was filed on SEDAR on May 10, 2018.

