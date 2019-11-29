Anzeige
Freitag, 29.11.2019

WKN: A0B7XJ  ISIN: CA5503721063 Ticker-Symbol: GXD 
Tradegate
29.11.19
20:23 Uhr
5,000 Euro
+0,048
+0,97 %
PR Newswire
29.11.2019
Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights for Lundin Mining

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2019

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUN; Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

As a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units from November 1, 2019 to date, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased to 735,624,848 common shares with voting rights as at November 29, 2019.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel. In addition, Lundin Mining holds an indirect 24% equity stake in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on November 29, 2019 at 17:00 Eastern Time.

Mark Turner, Director, Business Valuations and Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5565; Brandon Throop, Manager, Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5583; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 50

