Lakeland Industries, Inc.: Lakeland Industries Announces Upcoming Investor Events

RONKONKOMA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2019 / Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) (the "Company" or "Lakeland"), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing for industry, healthcare and to first responders on the federal, state and local levels, today announced the following upcoming investor events:

Third Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call, December 9, 2019

The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss financial results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2019, on Monday, December 9, 2019. Management will hold the conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Lakeland will release the company's financial results after the market closes that same day.

The conference call will be hosted by Christopher J. Ryan, Lakeland's President and CEO. Investors can listen to the call by dialing 844-369-8770 (Domestic) or 862-298-0840 (International). For a replay of this call through December 16, 2019, dial 877-481-4010, Pass Code 56427.

LD Micro Annual Main Event, December 10, 2019

Lakeland will be participating in LD Micro's Annual Main Event investor conference on December 10, 2019, in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. One-on-one meetings for Lakeland management with investors will be scheduled at the conference throughout the day and its presentation will be at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

The investor presentation used at the conference will be posted in the investor relations section of the Company's website on the day of the event.

About Lakeland Industries, Inc.:

We manufacture and sell a comprehensive line of industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a network of over 1,600 global safety and industrial supply distributors. Our authorized distributors supply end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, such as fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mixture of end users directly, and to industrial distributors depending on the particular country and market. Sales are made to more than 50 countries, the majority of which were into the United States, China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay and Southeast Asia.

For more information concerning Lakeland, please visit the Company online at www.lakeland.com.

CONTACTS:

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

631-981-9700

Christopher Ryan, CJRyan@lakeland.com

Allen Dillard, AEDillard@lakeland.com

Darrow Associates

512-551-9296

Jordan Darrow

jdarrow@darrowir.com

