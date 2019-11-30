Razore Rock Resources Inc.: Razore Rock Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2019 / Razore Rock Resources Inc. ("Razore Rock" or the "Company") (CSE:RZR) wishes to announce that Glen Macdonald has resigned as a director of the Company to focus on his other business endeavours. The Board of Directors would like to thank Glen for his service to the Company and wish him well.

For further information, please contact:

Bill Johnstone, Corporate Secretary

Telephone: (416) 865-6605

About Razore Rock Resources Inc.

Razore Rock Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resources.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this Press Release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Razore Rock Resources Inc.

