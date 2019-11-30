ShopperTrak data indicates that visits to physical stores on Thanksgiving Day continue to grow, with an increase by 2.3 percent compared to 2018

Johnson Controls today announced that Sensormatic Solutions, its leading global retail solutions portfolio, released preliminary shopper visit data for brick-and-mortar retail stores and shopping centers on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. Findings indicate that shopper visits resulted in a combined 3 percent decline for the two-day period compared to last year. However, we saw a shift that included a 2.3 percent increase in traffic on Thanksgiving Day and a 6.2 percent decline in traffic on Black Friday versus 2018. Additionally, there was a small shift of in-store traffic away from the beginning of the week and into both Thanksgiving and Black Friday, dispelling the idea that in-store traffic is moving away from the holiday and farther into November.

"There is no longer one way to shop on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. As omnichannel retail and online shopping continue to grow in popularity, consumers turned to emerging fulfillment solutions, like buy online, pick up in store (BOPIS), this year," said Brian Field, senior director of global retail consulting for ShopperTrak. "As a result of these shopping options, there is a rise of intentional shoppers in-store. During exceptionally busy times, these customers are more intent on purchasing and less on just browsing, making their BOPIS pickup when the stores aren't as crowded."

"Black Friday continues to remain the busiest shopping day of the year by a long shot," said Field. "Shopping in physical stores during the holidays continues to be an exciting annual event for consumers. With eight of the 10 predicted busiest shopping days still to come, including Super Saturday, which will fall on Dec. 21 this year, retailers are in for a successful holiday season."

