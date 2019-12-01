SYDNEY, November 27 (WNM/Xinhua) - Millions of baby corals have been successfully transplanted onto damaged sections of Australia's Great Barrier Reef, utilizing a cutting edge technique involving robots and giant inflatable nurseries, researchers said on Wednesday. Scientists from four top Australian universities have pioneered a method whereby coral spawn is captured and incubated to create coral babies, which are then transplanted onto the reef to grow and repopulate damaged sections. Utilizing ...

