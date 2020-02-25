Global IQX: Ottawa-Insurtech-CEO Competes in Sail Race to Help Save Coral Reefs

Global IQX's de Waal crews on 600-mile Caribbean sail race promoting the Coral Project

OTTAWA, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / Mike de Waal, president of Global IQX, an insurtech software firm in Ottawa, is crewing on a trimaran competing in the 2020 RORC Caribbean 600 Race. The race raises money and awareness for the Coral Project.

A veteran sailor, de Waal is on the crew of Antoine Rabestem's Ultime Emotion 2 captained by Petro Jonker and Rick Warner. They've assembled a global all-star team to compete in the race covering 600 miles around 11 Caribbean islands starting February 24.

The Coral Project is a global non-profit committed to protecting coral reefs worldwide. It's projected that state 90% of the world's corals will die by 2050 due to climate-related temperature increases. The Coral Project is working to protect and regrow the reefs that over 500 million people worldwide depend on for food, income and coastal protection.

"I'm delighted to be part of such an exciting event while supporting an environmental cause that impacts so many worldwide. As an organization, Global IQX is committed to giving back to our community and neighbours," de Waal said.

Ottawa-based Global IQX empowers the global benefits and insurance industry with automation, using AI technology to streamline business processes. The company also sponsors local nonprofits, including the Ottawa Food Bank and the Canadian Cancer Society.

About Global IQX

A leading provider of cloud-based and on-premise employee benefits software, Global IQX offers a suite of business configurable modules and microservices that digitize, streamline and automate new-business and renewal processes for employee and voluntary benefits. It covers true group and experience rating for all group and voluntary products from small to large national accounts. The Global IQX Platform uses AI and powerful rule, content and rating engines to enable dynamic proposal and policy creation, seamless enrollment and automated renewals. API and web services allow for integration into third-party systems. Global IQX supports life, health, AD&D, voluntary, worksite, disability, critical illness, vision, and dental insurance. Global IQX serves some of the world's largest insurance companies.

