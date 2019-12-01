Technavio has been monitoring the global maize oil market and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.83 billion during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the increasing applications of maize oil in cosmetics and personal care products. In addition, the use of maize oil in the production of bioplastic is anticipated to further boost the growth of the maize oil market.

Maize oil is extensively being used in the manufacture of cosmetics and personal care products due to its numerous benefits. It is rich in valuable nutrients and contains antioxidant properties. Maize oil also contains over 80% of unsaturated fatty acids such as oleic acid (omega 9) and linoleic acid (omega 6). In addition, it is rich in vitamins A, E, C, and B and can regenerate damaged cell membranes. Thus, the increasing applications of maize oil in the cosmetics and personal care products segment is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Maize Oil Market Companies:

Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Co.

Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Co. is headquartered in UAE and operates the business under various segments such as Sourcing Processing, Cooking Oil Your Health, and Sales Distribution.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Associated British Foods Plc

Associated British Foods Plc is headquartered in the UK and operates under various business segments, namely Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The company offers Mazola corn oil.

Cargill Inc.

Cargill Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the business segment, Products Services. The company has opened the opportunity to create new recipes and ingredients with Cargill's R&D experts.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Grocery Snacks, Refrigerated Frozen, Foodservice, Pinnacle Foods, and International.

Maize Oil Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Edible

Non-edible

Maize Oil Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

