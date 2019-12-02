Technavio has been monitoring the global printing toners market and the market is poised to grow by USD 3.12 billion during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 145-page research report with TOC on "Printing Toners Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), by Product (Monochrome printing toners and Color printing toners), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increased adoption of printers for various applications. In addition, the preference for multipurpose printers is anticipated to further boost the growth of the printing toners market.

Printers using printing toners are extensively being used in various end-user industries including the advertising and branding industry, the publishing industry, and the product packaging industry. Printing toners are required to print labels for various containers used for packaging products such as food and beverage products, electronic devices, medicines, textiles, and tablets. They are also used for printing banners, brochures, and pamphlets, books, research papers, and catalogs. Thus, the diverse applications of printers will drive the need for printing toners during the forecast period.

Major Five Printing Toners Market Companies:

ACM Technologies Inc.

ACM Technologies Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as EcoPlus Remanufactured Toner Inkjet Cartridges, Compatible, OEM, OEM Parts, AirSaver Supplies, Candy, Coffee and Tea, and Promotions. The company offers various toners such as COMPATIBLE BROTHER TN450 TONER CTG, BLACK, 2.6K HIGH YIELD, COMPATIBLE HEWLETT PACKARD 12A (Q2612A) TONER CTG, BLACK, 2K YIELD, and others.

AstroNova Inc.

AstroNova Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Product Identification, and Test and Measurement Product Group. The company offers QL-300 TONER CARTRIDGES to various end-user industries.

Canon Inc.

Canon Inc. is headquartered in Japan and operates under various business segments, namely Office, Imaging System, Medical System, and Industry and Others. The company offers various toner cartridges such as Cartridge 040 Black, Cartridge 040 Magenta, and Cartridge 039.

HP Inc.

HP Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Personal Systems, Printing, and Corporate Investments. The company offers various black and color toners such as HP 33A Black Original LaserJet Toner Cartridge and others.

IMEX Co. Ltd.

IMEX Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through its business segment: Printer toners and cartridges. The company offers various toners such as Color Toner for HP2600, Monochrome Toner for P2015, and others.

Printing Toners Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Monochrome printing toners

Color printing toners

Printing Toners Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

