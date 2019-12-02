Corporate Communication Department Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mediacontact_global@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6275-6200

SINGAPORE, Dec 2, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific (MHI-AP), the Asia Pacific (APAC) headquarters of MHI Group, has opened its representative office in Yangon, Myanmar. The MHI-AP Yangon Representative Office will start operations in December 2019 and will focus on strengthening the company's business network in Myanmar, an emerging economy with high growth potential in the APAC region."Building on its successful economic transformation, Myanmar is looking at more than 6% growth in the next two years - rapid growth that will need to be underpinned by the right infrastructure. MHI is excited to be part of the country's progress and the wide-ranging investment opportunities that will unfold in the years to come. We look forward to supporting Myanmar in meeting its unique infrastructural needs," said Takeshi Shibata, Chief Representative, Yangon Representative Office, MHI-AP.The MHI-AP Yangon Representative Office is located in Myanmar's most important commercial center and will focus on gathering information and establishing relationships with MHI's key partners and prospective customers in Myanmar."MHI-AP's Yangon office is part of MHI Group's strategic expansion in APAC during this crucial period of urbanization and development in the region. It represents our continued commitment to support the sustainable growth of APAC," said Yoshiyuki Hanasawa, Executive Vice President and Chief Regional Officer, MHI. "The office will serve as a bridge between MHI Group and our stakeholders in Myanmar to strengthen our activities in the country and the wider APAC region."MHI-AP Yangon Representative OfficeChief Representative: Takeshi ShibataAddress: #401-405, Prime Hill Business Square,No. 60, Shwe Dagon Pagoda Road,Yangon, MyanmarPhone: +95-1-377807This phone number will be operational from 16 December 2019 onwards.About MHI-APMitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (MHI-AP) is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), one of the world's leading industrial firms. Located in Singapore, the Asia Pacific headquarters supports the growth of markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, India, Australia and other parts of the region. MHI-AP builds on its global outlook and deep local insights to deliver integrated solutions to the region in urban development and infrastructure, energy and utilities, as well as logistics and transportation. As a market leader in Asia Pacific, MHI-AP provides reliable and innovative solutions that move the world forward.For more information, visit MHI-AP's website: www.mhiap.comAbout Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward - advancing the lives of everyone who share our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: "Power Systems," "Industry & Infrastructure," "Aircraft, Defense & Space." We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.For more information, please visit MHI's website: https://www.mhi.comFor Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: https://spectra.mhi.com