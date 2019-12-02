Curium acquires Finnish Radiopharmaceuticals Company MAP Medical Technologies Oy

London and Paris, Dec. 02, 2019has successfully completed the acquisition of Finnish radiopharmaceuticals company MAP Medical Technologies Oy.The acquisition of MAP Medical will further expand Curium's footprint in Europe, providing direct access to Nordic and Baltic countries for its broad portfolio of life saving diagnostic solutions.

MAP Medical operates three GMP manufacturing sites across Finland, two in Helsinki and one in Tikkakoski, and has been supplying critical radiopharmaceutical agents to customers across Nordics and Baltics since 1991. The Company employs c.50 people and offers a range of PET diagnostic agents. It is also a distributor of Curium's SPECT product portfolio in Finland.

"We are looking forward to integrating MAP Medical into our network of 25 PET sites across Europe" says Benoit Woessmer, CEO of PET EUROPE at Curium. "This acquisition complements our current geographical footprint and enables us to offer our broad range of products and future pipeline of innovative agents to customers and patients across Nordics and Baltics."

"The MAP Medical team is excited to be part of a global nuclear medicine platform" commented Mika Nyyssönen and Jarmo Haukka, co-founders of MAP Medical. "We are confident that, in Curium, they have found the right home to further build their careers in this exciting field, developing and commercializing lifesaving diagnostic and therapeutic solutions to patients globally".

###

About Curium

Curium is a world-class nuclear medicine solutions provider with more than a century of industry experience. Curium is the largest vertically integrated radiopharmaceutical product manufacturer in the industry.

With manufacturing facilities across Europe and the United States, Curium supports over 14 million patients around the world with SPECT, PET, and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. The Curium brand name is inspired by the work of radiation researchers Marie and Pierre Curie and emphasizes a focus on nuclear medicine. To learn more, visit curiumpharma.com.

About MAP Medical Technologies Oy

MAP Medical Technologies Oy, founded in 1991, is an independent Finnish company focused on developing and manufacturing radiopharmaceuticals which improve the quality and length of human life as well as serve the needs of nuclear medicine professionals. The company operates three facilities in Finland and distributes a broad range of PET and SPECT products to customers across Nordics and Baltics.