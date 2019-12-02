Photoslurp S.L.: Lipstick is the most popular cosmetic product purchased by women in Europe, Photoslurp study finds

Out of the 1,500 European women surveyed, over half frequently purchase lipstick online, followed closely by face masks

BARCELONA, Spain, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 59.1% of European women claim to frequently purchase lipstick online, making it the most purchased cosmetic product according to a Photoslurp study.



This research, conducted in the UK, Spain, Italy, France, and Germany, asked over 1,500 women about their online purchasing behavior when it comes to buying cosmetics.

When asked which products they regularly buy online, the respondents put lipstick as the top result (59.1%) followed by face masks (57.4%) beating out products like eye-shadow, eye-liner, concealer, and more.

The study went on to investigate product preferences further by asking which product attributes are most important when purchasing cosmetics online. On average, sensitive skin products were found to be the most important for women in Europe (30.4%), followed closely by cruelty free products (30.1%).

Italy and Spain are more focused on sensitive skin products compared to the UK, Germany, and France who are more interested in seeing cruelty free products .

The least important product feature overall is vegan/vegetarian products with just 6.9%.

Along with popular products, the research finds that the majority of European women purchase cosmetics products online every few months. But that women in the UK, France, and Italy purchase more make-up than women in Spain and Germany.

While Amazon continues to be a popular place to purchase cosmetics in Europe, the study finds that Amazon is not the most popular cosmetics retailer in France, where Sephora and Yves Rocher easily came out on top, with Amazon left at number 6.

To capture the attention of online shoppers, the research shows that Customer Photos and Videos + Star Ratings are the highest scoring site feature for online cosmetic stores. In terms of customer service, the majority of respondents find online chat to be their preferred method.

