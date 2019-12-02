Latest evolution in GEL-RESOLUTION series designed with the input of top ATP professional tennis player: Gaël Monfils

Advanced features including DYNAWALL and DYNAWRAP technologies provide reinforced flexibility with superb stability, for 7.2% more braking force*

In the latest evolution of the iconic GEL-RESOLUTION tennis shoe series, ASICS has announced the launch of the new GEL-RESOLUTION 8 model. Loaded with advanced technology underpinned by the human-centric science approach of the ASICS Institute of Sports Science (ISS), the GEL-RESOLUTION 8 shoe is designed with the modern baseline player in mind, giving players the edge they need to win long, powerful rallies from the back of the court.

Developed with the input of eight-time ATP singles tour titlist, and current top 10 player, Gaël Monfils, the GEL-RESOLUTION 8 boasts unique ASICS features such as DYNAWALL technology, which ensures superior balance of stability and flexibility; DYNAWRAP technology, a system of panels that cradle the foot and use the players own momentum to maintain an excellent fit, and a unique outsole design that maximizes contact area in zones that are crucial to braking, reducing friction when sliding.

According to testing at the Institute of Sport Science, the GEL-RESOLUTION 8 delivers 7.2% more dynamic braking force than its predecessor, GEL-RESOLUTION 7- enabling quicker recovery and surefooted returns from the baseline.

"Shoes are very important, I need to trust them and the first thing I look for in tennis shoes is stability stability and comfort," says Gaël Monfils. "It's no secret that I am an extreme mover on the court, and with these shoes I feel confident and balanced to return any shot. I've been putting GEL-RESOLUTION 8 to the test and the stability and grip is unreal, no doubt ASICS has exceeded my expectations again."

Tatsuya Ishikawa, Lead Researcher with the ISS Footwear Function Development Team added, "Ultimately the GEL-RESOLUTION 8 tennis shoe reflects ASICS' commitment to understanding the mechanics of tennis. In contrast to running, which is principally about moving in straight lines, tennis involves a lot of different movements. It's our job to focus on those, and every new release takes that to the next level. We've been selling tennis shoes since 1952, and as playing styles have evolved and become more physical--from the pro ranks right down to youth tennis--our shoes have adapted to meet those requirements."

"With tennis shoes, the ultimate goal is to give the wearer more time," adds Isamu Ochi, General Manager of ASICS CPS Footwear Division's Product Management Department. "That means the time to make that crucial return, prepare for the next shot, seize the upper hand and put your opponent on the back foot. Being able to stop and change direction quickly is vital to that, which is where our new GEL-RESOLUTION 8 model comes in."

GEL-RESOLUTION 8 is available now at ASICS' retail stores and online at ASICS.com.

About ASICS Corporation: Headquartered in Kobe, Japan, ASICS is a leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of high-performance athletic footwear, apparel and accessories. Founded in 1949 by Kihachiro Onitsuka, the company name is derived from the Latin saying Anima Sana In Corpore Sano ("A Sound Mind in a Sound Body"), and this belief continues to guide the activities of the organization as a whole. ASICS has regional operations in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Oceania, as well as South, East, and Southeast Asia, distributing products to over 150 countries and regions worldwide. The company also operates the Onitsuka classic footwear and HAGLOFS outdoor brands.

About ASICS ISS: The ASICS Institute of Sport Science (ISS) embodies the corporate vision to "Create Quality Lives through Intelligent Sport Technology." Maintaining "human-centric science", the Institute focuses on the analysis of natural movements and actions. Developing and working with unique materials, ISS continues to lead innovation within the industry.

(*According to ISS test; in comparison with GEL-RESOLUTION 7)

