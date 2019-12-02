HERIGE: HERIGE has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire six concrete plants

In line with its strategy of taking over external investments program dedicated to industrial performance, EDYCEM, concrete industry subsidiary of HERIGE, announces the start of exclusive negotiations with BHR to acquire six concrete plants in Sarthe (72) and Mayenne (53) in Western France
The acquisition will help strengthen HERIGE Group's geographical coverage and further its business development. The Concrete Industry business is a strong growth driver for the Group.
The BHR plants employ 35 people and generate a full-year turnover of approximately €10 million.
The acquisition is expected to be finalized by March 2020 at the latest, following consultation with employee representative bodies.
The Group will keep the market informed of the project's progress.
|About HERIGE
HERIGE Group focuses on three sectors of the building industry: Building Materials Trading, the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. Originally based in the Vendée region, HERIGE currently employs more than 2,300 people and has a strong presence in Western France.
HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth
PEA/PME eligible
Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150
ISIN FR000 0066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA
