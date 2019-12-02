Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 02.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1100K ISIN: GB00BKX5CN86 Ticker-Symbol: J00 
Tradegate
02.12.19
08:00 Uhr
9,088 Euro
+0,066
+0,73 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
JUST EAT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JUST EAT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,924
9,104
10:01
8,954
9,092
10:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JUST EAT
JUST EAT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JUST EAT PLC9,088+0,73 %
PROSUS NV61,14-1,16 %