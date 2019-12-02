Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR):

On 14 November, Eurazeo confirmed that it is conducting a strategic review of its options with respect to its investment in Europcar Mobility Group which could potentially lead to the sale of all or part of its shareholding.

In the framework of this process, Europcar Mobility Group's Supervisory and Management Boards, attentive to the interest of the company and its stakeholders and to governance best practices, are advised by their respective financial and legal advisers and the Supervisory Board has constituted an independent ad hoc committee.

