The funds will be used to build an extra-high-voltage transmission link to transmit 9 GW of capacity, including 6 GW of renewables, to the Chennai-Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor by 2025.The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Indian government have signed a $451 million loan agreement to strengthen power connectivity between the southern and northern parts of the Chennai-Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor in the state of Tamil Nadu. The state government aims to develop the northern Chennai-Tiruchirappalli area of the Chennai-Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor as a manufacturing center. It will also ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...