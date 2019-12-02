Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 02.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 872318 ISIN: SE0000106270 Ticker-Symbol: HMSB 
Tradegate
02.12.19
09:56 Uhr
17,688 Euro
+0,168
+0,96 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
H&M HENNES & MAURITZ AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
H&M HENNES & MAURITZ AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,684
17,710
09:58
17,686
17,700
09:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
H&M
H&M HENNES & MAURITZ AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
H&M HENNES & MAURITZ AB17,688+0,96 %