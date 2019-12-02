Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director and PCA Share Dealings in Company

LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces that it received notification of the following transactions by Mr. Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and a person closely associated with Mr. Treger.
On 28 November 2019, Mr. Treger acquired 30,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at an approximate price of 183.60p per share.
Between 27 and 29 November 2019, Kings Chapel International Limited ("KCIL"), a person closely associated with Mr. Treger, sold 243,158 Shares at an average approximate price of 183.51p per share. This transaction was to rebalance the composition of the investments held by KCIL.
Mr. Treger and a person closely associated with him have made a significant investment in Shares of the Company since Mr. Treger became Chief Executive Officer in October 2013. In total, prior to this announcement, Mr. Treger and persons closely associated with him had invested approximately £6.0m acquiring Shares in the Company. These Shares had all been acquired on the London Stock Exchange at market price and not under any option package.
Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Treger and persons closely associated with him is 5,478,296 Shares, representing 3.018% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.
All transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.
Directors' Share Dealings - Further information
The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
Julian Treger
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer of Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800LXSV317746JZ71
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
· Aggregated volume
· Price
30,000
183.599p
e.
Date of the transaction
28 November 2019
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
Kings Chapel International Limited
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
Person closely associated with Mr. Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
LEI
213800LXSV317746JZ71
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
· Aggregated volume
· Price
243,158
183.51p
e.
Date of the transaction
27, 28 and 29 November 2019
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
