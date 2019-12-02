Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market trend analysis solution. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped a food packaging company to launch new products that meet the market demand and realize savings of over $3.7 million.

The ongoing shift towards a customer-driven economy is necessitating companies in the food packaging industry to innovate their product offerings and increase investment into R&D. Additionally, keeping abreast with market trends and industry developments is becoming imperative for food packaging companies to gain a competitive edge in the market. Market trend analysis engagement can help businesses to keep a close eye on market changes and transformations.

The business challenge: The client is a food packaging company based out of Germany. They wanted to expand their business operations to the United States. To gain a competitive edge in the US food packaging market, they wanted to gather detailed insights into the latest trends and industry developments. In addition, by leveraging Infiniti's market trend analysis engagement, they wanted to identify sustainable and on-the-go packaging trends gaining popularity in the US food packaging industry.

The solution offered: The experts at Infiniti Research followed a three-phased approach that included market intelligence study, market assessment engagement, and customer needs assessment.

The insights obtained from Infiniti's market trend analysis engagement helped the client to understand all food packaging market trends gaining popularity in the US market. Also, the client was able to understand American consumers' needs and demands regarding packaging alternatives. Besides, the client was able to identify profitable market opportunities and differentiate their product offerings. Within one year of leveraging our trend analysis engagement, the client was able to achieve huge success in the US food packaging market and realize savings of over $3.7 million.

Infiniti's market trend analysis solution helped the client to:

Gain maximum traction from American consumers by introducing products meeting the market demand

Keep pace with the fast-changing marketplace

Infiniti's market trend analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Understanding cost-effective technologies and enhancing operational efficiency

Keeping tabs on market developments and changes

