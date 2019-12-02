SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on challenges in maintaining organic food supply chains.

With the rising popularity and demand for organic food, companies in the food and beverage industry are forced to adapt to industry demands and identify new ways of procuring and sourcing food products. They are faced with pressure to revamp their supply chains to keep pace with the retail sales of organic food products. Also, they need to revise their procurement strategies to cater to consumers and remain competitive.

At SpendEdge, we understand that the growth of the organic food market is not expected to slow down anytime soon. This article will help you better understand the challenges facing the organic food supply chains and strategize effectively.

Challenges in Maintaining Organic Food Supply Chains

Risk and threat of pests

Organic food supply chains rely on organic farming. They face unprecedented risks from pests and other crop destroying factors. Moreover, it is costly and time consuming for farmers to switch to organic farming. They can't use prohibited substances and pesticides 36 months before the produce is grown, thereby reducing the number of organic farmers and suppliers that can meet industry demands.

Transporting organic food

Insufficient growth of organic food

The seasonality of organic food crops makes it difficult for suppliers to meet supply chain demand. Companies have to collaborate with multiple suppliers from different regions to source items for one type of product. This leads to high import costs and complicates the supply chain.

