The 13th 2019 Forbes China Jing'an Nanjing Road Forum held in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed "urban organic renewal endows the business district with new driving forces", the 13th 2019 Forbes China Jing'An Nanjing Road Forum was held in Shanghai on Nov. 20.

More than 400 attendees including government officials, experts, corporate executives and medias from home and abroad gathered to discuss the new development trend of urban business districts.

Aedas Chairman and Global Design Director Keith Griffiths gave a speech on urban old city reconstruction, city evolution and other issues by analyzing London and New York.

Cristina Tajani, the Deputy Mayor of Milan, made recommendations on the upgrading and development of the Nanjing Road business district, referring to the experience of Milan urban renewal project.

On the forum, Lu Xiongwen, the Dean of Management College of Fudan University, released the International Business District Assessment Index System, which provides a theoretical guidance for the development of the business circles.

Two round-table dialogues were also held. Experts contributed their ideas and suggestions to Jing'an business district construction. For example, some experts suggested that the development of the business circle should fully consider combining the old and new, and constantly meet the new needs of consumers.

The forum showed the charm of Shanghai Jing'an business district and also set up an international communication platform for people from all walks of life to discuss the development of business circles.