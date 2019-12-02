On December 18, 2018, the shares in Gaming Corps AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to changes to the Company's Executive Management, resulting in the Company significantly failing to satisfy the listing requirements. On December 20, 2018, the observation status for the Company's shares was updated due to recent substantial changes to the Company's Board and Executive Management resulting in Nasdaq Stockholm initiating an assessment comparable to that conducted for an entirely new issuer applying for admission to trading, after which a decision on continued admission to trading of the Company's shares would be made. On March 1, 2019, the observation status for the Company's shares was again updated due to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial situation. On November 29, 2019, the Company published a press release with information that Nasdaq Stockholm had decided on continued admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On that same date, the Company also published its financial report for the third quarter 2019 with information about the Company's financial situation. In light of the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Gaming Corps AB (GCOR, ISIN code SE0007100615, order book ID 110080) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.