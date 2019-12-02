Idag, den 2 december 2019 offentliggjorde Ograi BidCo AB ett pressmeddelande med information om ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i Opus Group AB (publ). Enligt gällande regelverk kan en emittents finansiella instrument noterade Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoteras om emittenten är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Opus Group AB (publ) (OPUS, ISIN-kod SE0001696683, orderboks-ID 172586) ska observationsnoteras. Today, December 2, 2019, Ograi BidCo AB published a press release with information about a public takeover offer to the shareholders in Opus Group AB (publ). The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Opus Group AB (publ) (OPUS, ISIN code SE0001696683, order book ID 172586) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Elias Skog eller Karin Ydén, 08-405 60 00. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.