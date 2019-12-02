SAFEGUARDS | Consumer ProductsNO. 173/19

In August 2019, Italy published Decree Number 72 of May 9, 2019 to amend Decree of the Minister for Health of March 21, 1973 on 'Hygiene rules for packaging, containers and utensils intended to come into contact with foodstuffs or personal use products' (Ministerial Decree 3.21.1973). There were two major provisions in that amendment:

Expanding the number of authorized stainless steels from 42 to 50 in Annex I

Updating the list of unintentionally added elements that are permitted in stainless steels

That amendment has been effective since August 16, 2019 (SafeGuardS 134/19)

On November 14, 2019, Italy published a press release announcing a designation correction to four out of the eight newly authorized stainless steels on the expanded list falling under Decree number 72 of May 9, 2019. These are:

Stainless steel with numerical designation 1.4598

Stainless steels with Unified Numbering System Codes (UNS codes) S82031, S82012 and S31655

Highlights of the corrected designations for these four stainless steels are summarized in Table 1.

PRESS RELEASE CONCERNINGDECREE NO. 72 OF MAY 9, 2019 AMENDING DECREE OF THE MINISTER FOR HEALTH OF MARCH 21, 1973 ON 'HYGIENE RULES FOR PACKAGING, CONTAINERS AND UTENSILS INTENDED TO COME INTO CONTACT WITH FOODSTUFFS OR PERSONAL USE PRODUCTS, LIMITED TO STAINLESS STEELS' GENERAL GU SERIES NUMBER 267 OF NOVEMBER 14, 2019

UNI EN 10088-1 AISI/ASTM

UNS Note Numerical designation Alphanumeric designation 1.4598 --- --- --- (#) --- --- --- --- S82031 --- --- --- --- S82012 --- --- --- --- S31655 (#)Subject to articles manufactured exclusively for valve components/parts in contact with water

Table 1

