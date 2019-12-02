SAFEGUARDS | Toys & Juvenile ProductsNO. 174/19

On November 14, the World Trade Organization (WTO) circulated a proposal from Thailand announcing its intention to replace three existing standards on toy safety with a mandatory toy safety standard, designated as TIS 685 Part-25XX (20XX): Toys: Safety Requirements: Part 1 - Requirements as a Mandatory Standard.

The three existing toy safety standards are:

TIS 685 Part 1-2540 (1997): Toys: Part 1 - General Requirements

TIS 685 Part 1-2540 (1997): Toys: Part 2- Packages and Labeling

TIS 685 Part 1-2540 (1997): Toys: Part 3 - Methods of Test and Analysis

The designated standard contains labeling provisions and requirements for physical and mechanical properties, flammability and chemicals. It contains, inter alia, a number of important changes concerning chemicals. These include:

Replacing two sets of limits for the migration of eight metals to three sets: Finger paints are separated from modeling clay and have their own set of limits

'Textiles' is included in the set of limits for 'Coatings, writing materials, plastics, paper and paperboard' (see Table 1) New requirements for phthalates in plastic, coating and rubber materials in two categories of toys: = 0.1% for the sum of BBP, DBP and DEHP in toys

= 0.1% for the sum of BBP, DBP, DEHP, DIDP, DINP and DNOP in toys for children under three years of age which can be placed in the mouth

According to the WTO document, comments are accepted until January 13, 2020.



Highlights of the three sets of limits for eight metals are summarized in Table 1.

WTO Document Number 19-7760, November 14, 2019

TIS 685 Part-25XX (20XX)): Toys: Safety Requirements: Part 1 - Requirements as a Mandatory Standard Soluble element Coatings, writing materials, plastics, paper and paperboard, and textiles Modelling clay Finger paints Antimony = 60 mg/kg = 60 mg/kg = 10 mg/kg Arsenic

= 25 mg/kg = 25 mg/kg = 10 mg/kg Barium = 1,000 mg/kg = 250 mg/kg = 350 mg/kg Cadmium

= 75 mg/kg = 50 mg/kg = 15 mg/kg Chromium

= 60 mg/kg = 25 mg/kg = 25 mg/kg Lead = 90 mg/kg = 90 mg/kg = 25 mg/kg Mercury = 60 mg/kg = 25 mg/kg = 10 mg/kg Selenium = 500 mg/kg = 500 mg/kg = 50 mg/kg

Table 1

ITEM ACRONYM/ABBREVIATION PHTHALATE 1 BBP Benzyl butyl phthalate 2 DBP Di-n-butyl phthalate 3 DEHP Bis-(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate 4 DIDP Di-iso-decyl phthalate 5 DINP Di-iso-nonyl phthalate 6 DNOP Di-n-octyl phthalate

