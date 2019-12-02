During H120, Palace stepped up its refurbishment and development activity aimed at improving the quality of the portfolio and enhancing its income and valuation potential over the longer term. The flagship Hudson Quarter development is making good progress and the initial tranche of the apartments offered for sale in June has been well received. Although refurbishment and redevelopment activity is dampening current income, DPS is being maintained in anticipation of future income growth and represents an attractive yield.

