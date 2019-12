Following an interaction with the FDA, BioPorto announced on 18 November 2019 that it will need to gather more data to complete the 510(k) application for the paediatric NGAL Test. The company expects this process to take several months and to resubmit its application in Q220. The feedback from the FDA has implications relating to the ongoing adult NGAL study, which is now expected to be submitted after the paediatric application (pushed back from Q419).

