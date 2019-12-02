Anzeige
Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per November 30, 2019

On November 30, 2019, net asset value was SEK 249 per share.

The closing price on November 29, 2019, was SEK 226.00 for the Class A shares and SEK 222.10 for the Class C shares.

Stockholm, December 2, 2019

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00

Submitted for publication on December 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Attachment

  • Substansvarde_191202_eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3f5ff1fd-1ef2-4acb-832a-918d79c29951)
